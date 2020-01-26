Police renew appeal after Charmouth death

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Officers investigating a reported fatal hit and run in Charmouth are renewing their appeal for motorists and pedestrians to come forward.

Officers were called at 7.11pm on Thursday, January 23, by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane.

It was reported that the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian - a local 90-year-old man - died at the scene.

A local man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police Sergeant Nikki Burt, of the traffic unit, told The Herald: "Our investigation into this collision remains ongoing. I am aware that there were a number of vehicles and pedestrians in the area at the time and I would urge them to contact me as they may have important information to assist with our enquiries.

"I am also renewing my appeal for any motorists who were travelling along that road at the relevant time and may have captured the incident on dashcam to please check their footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23:346. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org