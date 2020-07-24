Phased re-opening of play areas continues in East Devon

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:17 24 July 2020

Redgates play area in Exmouth. Picture EDDC

Redgates play area in Exmouth. Picture EDDC

Archant

East Devon District Council will be re-opening a further 12 play areas from Monday (July 27) following the relaxation of restrictions around the coronavirus lockdown.

Of the 71 play areas and eight outdoor gyms managed by the council, the announcement brings the total number of play areas open across the district to 24.

The authority will continue to assess the remaining play areas and outdoor gym equipment and hopes to have them all reopened by August 17 once safety inspections, risk assessments and mitigation measures have been put in place.

The following sites will re-open from Monday:

Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, Carter Avenue, Exmouth, Lady Byron, Exmouth, Littleham Village Hall, Exmouth, Liverton Copse, Exmouth, The Crescent, Exmouth, Davey’s Playing Field, Honiton, Whitebridges, Honiton, Winters Lane, Ottery St Mary, Recreation Ground, Sidford, Slewton Crescent, Whimple.

Sites already re-opened are: Foxhill, Axminster, North Street, Axminster, Jubilee, Beer, Lime Kiln, Budleigh Salterton, Phear Park, Exmouth, Queen’s Drive play area, Exmouth, Redgates, Exmouth, Allhallows, Honiton, St Mark’s Road, Honiton, Land of Canaan, Ottery St Mary, Manstone Recreation Ground, Sidmouth and Stowford Rise, Sidmouth.

The council says new signage will be in place to remind people to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands thoroughly before and after their visit, to take their own hand sanitiser wherever possible and not to eat and drink whilst using play equipment.

Users are also asked to take their litter home or to dispose of it in the bins provided, be considerate of other park users and if any play area appears busy, they should come back at a later time.

As with all outdoor equipment that can be used by everyone, play areas cannot be guaranteed to be free of COVID-19.

Parents should supervise their children at all times and should take all reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their children while using the equipment.

Government guidance says parents, guardians and carers should sanitise children’s hands both before and after using the play equipment.

EDDC environment spokesman Geoff Jung said: “I am really pleased that following the Government’s decision to reduce COVID-19 emergency measures we are able to reopen some of our play areas. We are only able to do this following a thorough review and risk assessment of all our sites, and providing signage to protect the health and wellbeing for all the users.

“We are aware that there are other playparks and facilities throughout the district run by a community, group, or parish council who are also considering opening their facilities and we would advise that residents check locally when these play parks are open.”

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Noisy Seaton seagulls cause a flap

The roof where messy seagulls are nesting behind John Harding’s house. Picture JH

Uncover some of Devon’s hidden secrets this summer

Family working together on a treasure trail. Picture: Treasure Trails

