Seafront repairs begin at Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 11:59 04 February 2020

Lyme's East Cliff Beach. Picture: Chris Carson

Lyme's East Cliff Beach. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Work to repair the storm-damaged jetty at East Cliff, in Lyme Regis, got under way this week.

A large excavator is being used and the work is expected to take around two weeks, although bad weather could cause delays.

A spokesman for Dorset Council (DC) apologised to the public for any inconvenience. He said that because the site area is small and self-contained it is hoped that any disruption will be minimal.

Cllr Ray Bryan, DC environment spokesman said: "This work is necessary … hopefully any disruption will be minimal but please do bear with us."

The works involve resetting an area of the lias cladding and repositioning some of the large masonry blocks.

A small temporary welfare unit will be set-up by the council's contractor Hansford Construction Ltd. This will be removed as soon as the works are completed.

