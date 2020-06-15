Advanced search

Police call for help to find ‘pirate film cannons’

PUBLISHED: 11:58 15 June 2020

One of the stolen cannons and the lorry police want to trace. Picture D&CP

One of the stolen cannons and the lorry police want to trace. Picture D&CP

A pair of cannons believed to have been used in the blockbuster movie Pirates of the Caribbean have been stolen from a farm at Dalwood.

The one-and-a-half-tonne, cast-iron replicas, worth some £5,000, were taken between Thursday May 28 and Monday June 1.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to recover them - and find the culprits.

They would like to identify a large, black recovery vehicle with a sheeted load that was seen entering the village at around noon on Monday June 1.

It is believed the seven-and-a-half- to ten-tonne vehicle had a chequered flag across the cab.

It could have been heading towards the Seven Mile Straight or the A35.

When he bought them the owner of the cannons was told they had been commissioned for use on the film set of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/044198/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald.

