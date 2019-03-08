Advanced search

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 09:06 30 May 2019

Archant

Woman claims to have seen a man performing an indecent act on the seafront.

Police are investigating claims that a man was seen performing an indecent act on Lyme Regis seafront.

A woman, aged in her 50s, reported witnessing the alleged incident on the beach, near to the clock tower, at Marine Parade, at around 9.40am on Saturday May 25.

The man is described as aged in his late 40s to early 50s, bald and wearing a dark T-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Police Constable Neil Gauden, of Bridport police, said: "We are continuing to investigate this incident and I am appealing for anyone who saw a man matching the description given acting in a suspicious manner on the morning of Saturday May 25 to contact us.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone with further information that can assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting 55190079190. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

