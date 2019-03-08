Advanced search

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

PUBLISHED: 11:58 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 24 June 2019

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Residents join crew members to call for the threat to be removed

Angry Colyon residents turned up the heat in their campaign to save the town's fire station today (Monday, June 24).

They joined members of the crew for a protest demonstration, with placards demanding 'save our station'.

Colyton Fire Station could close under proposals being considered by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

The way the service operates across the two counties could undergo its most significant change for 50 years under new plans announced last week.

Changes could also affect the way fire appliances are crewed at Honiton and Chard.

Six options for change will be presented to the Fire Authority. They are:

Option 1 - the closure of eight stations including Colyton.

Option 2 - Station closures and the removal of third appliances from, several stations.

Option 3 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances

Option 4 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances and change of status to day crewing

Option 5 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing and to on-call at night only, the latter applying to Honiton and Chard.

Option 6 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing, on-call at night only and introduction of day crewed roving appliances

The proposals will be considered by members of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority this week. Should the authority agree, the proposals will then go forward for a 12 week public consultation from July 1 to September 20.

A petition has been launched at Colyton which calling on plans to close the station to be scrapped. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2N0DyZn

There will be a number of other ways in which the public can give their views, including a series of public drop-in exhibitions. Further information has been published on the website www.dsfire.gov.uk

