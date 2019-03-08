Residents of Honiton retirement village can travel in comfort thanks to new minibus

The village's maintenance man Paul Stanaway (pictured) enjoys the role of driver of the new Retirement Villages Group Ltd branded bus. Picture: Gittisham Hill Park Archant

A new mini-bus has arrived at a Honiton retirement village - allowing residents to travel to the town centre and beyond in comfort.

The cost of running and maintaining the new bus is divided between the onsite care home and Gittisham Hill Park village through the residents' service charge.

The new upgraded bus, which also has a wheelchair access facility, replaces the old vehicle which was proving costly to repair.

Village manager Gaynor O'Dell said: "The old bus was a 2006 plate, which is no longer made and therefore the parts are difficult to find.

"Residents are really enjoying travelling on the new bus; either into Honiton town for the regular supermarket run or further afield into Sidmouth or Exeter, or for weekly outings to the seaside or the moors.

"Residents from the care home also use the bus on a weekly basis for their outings."