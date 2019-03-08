Advanced search

Seaton gearing up for weekend of fun events

PUBLISHED: 11:04 19 June 2019

Around 100 Velo Vintage cyclists will be taking part. Picture Onevoicemedia

Around 100 Velo Vintage cyclists will be taking part. Picture Onevoicemedia

Archant

Resort will host a variety of actiivties including a Velo Vinatge ride with more than 100 cyclsts in period costume

The talented Liberty Sisters will be singing at Marine Place. Picture Onevoicemedia

Family entertainment, live music and traditional seaside activities, as well as the 15th Velo Vintage Occasion and Ride, will take place in Seaton on Saturday (June 22).

Part of the 'Great British Seaside Weekend', the day, hosted by the town council, includes activities for all the family.

From a fairground carousel, bouncy castle and circus skills entertainment to the classic Velo Vintage cycle ride through the town, Seaton residents and visitors will be treated to a fantastic day out.

Mayor Cllr Ken Beer said: "We are excited to be holding our very first Great British Seaside Weekend. The day is perfect for families with activities and entertainment across the town throughout the day as well as a festival market on Marine Place."

From 10.30am there will be live music from jazz musician Philip Clouts in Windsor Gardens, Jessica Clare will be performing from 12.30pm and from 3pm the talented Liberty Sisters will be singing at Marine Place alongside entertainment, including a bouncy castle and food stalls.

Other performances and entertainment throughout the day include street theatre artist Dan the Hat and Polly Loppitt with her fantastic circus skills.

The Uplyme Morris dancers will also be around the town all day performing at various venues.

In addition, there will be family stalls in Windsor Gardens from 10am including hair braiding, cakes and bakes, a sweet stall, jewellery, and vintage ices plus classic games such as 'Splat a Rat' and 'Tin Can Alley'.

Another part of the day is the Velo Vintage, a genteel vintage cycle ride attracting more than 100 amateur cyclists dressed in vintage clothing. Cyclists will be riding decorated bicycles on a nine-mile leisurely route around the resort.

Seaton's many cafés, pubs and eateries are also open for visitors to enjoy throughout the event in addition to overnight accommodation for those enjoying the whole weekend.

To find accommodation, the best places to eat and drink and other attractions in Seaton visit www.seatondevon.org.

ROAD CLOSURE DETAILS:

Castle Hill and the west side of Fisherman's Gap roundabout from the bottom of Sea Hill to the Esplanade, from 10am until 7pm, maintaining vehicular access down Sea Hill, Harbour Road and Esplanade.

Assistance will be given to businesses and residents who need to access their properties during those times, when safe to do so.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

