£2.9bn to Restart job hunt for over a million unemployed

Published: 4:00 PM January 5, 2021

A new multi-billion-pound support package aimed at helping the long-term unemployed fire up their job search and return to work has been announced.

The nearly £3bn Restart scheme will give jobseekers out of work for 12 months or more intensive support to find jobs in their local area, and break down any employment barriers that could be holding them back from finding work.

Using their in-depth knowledge of the local jobs market, advisors will work with organisations across communities including Local Authorities, to deliver tailored support based on the jobseeker’s specific needs.

For some this might include bespoke training to switch into growth sectors, help to excel at recruitment stage, or support to get the right certificates to take up a job in a different industry such as construction or transport or to update skills such as IT.

Through fortnightly meetings, specialists will develop a strong understanding of their employment history and serve as a vital support network, helping them boost their chances of entering work.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Jobseekers who have been out of work for some time may need intensive help to get back on their feet and into employment. Through our Plan for Jobs they will get this support – the Restart scheme will help offer specialist help to find vacancies in their local area and training if needed, giving them the best chance at finding work. This is all part of our plan to Build Back Better.”

Elizabeth Taylor, CEO of Employment Related Services Association said: “The Employment Support sector welcomes the announcement of Restart commissioning alongside the expansion Work Coaches at Jobcentre Plus, that will ensure the right people are referred to the right provisions at the right time.”

The scheme is expected to help more than a million jobseekers over the course of three years, and will be available in England and Wales. Support for long term unemployment in Scotland will be considered separately by the Scottish Government.

Support will last up to twelve months and is targeted at Universal Credit claimants out of work for more than a year and in need of extra help to find new employment.