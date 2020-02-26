Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton's former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images Upyanose

A retirement complex of more than 50 apartments could be built on the site of Honiton's former livestock market.

Churchill Retirement Living has revealed plans to build a block of up to the three storeys on the 0.39 hectare site, off Silver Street.

The developer said the project would provide privately owned retirement living apartments.

A public consultation will be staged next Tuesday (March 3) at the Mackarness Hall in Honiton, from 5pm to 7pm.

An online consultation will run until March 14 and is available to fill out on Churchill Retirement Living's website.