Advanced search

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton's former livestock market

PUBLISHED: 11:15 26 February 2020

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

Upyanose

A retirement complex of more than 50 apartments could be built on the site of Honiton's former livestock market.

Churchill Retirement Living has revealed plans to build a block of up to the three storeys on the 0.39 hectare site, off Silver Street.

The developer said the project would provide privately owned retirement living apartments.

A public consultation will be staged next Tuesday (March 3) at the Mackarness Hall in Honiton, from 5pm to 7pm.

An online consultation will run until March 14 and is available to fill out on Churchill Retirement Living's website.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton’s former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin

Climate campaigners plant trees at Seaton

Martha Bowskill and Hazel Spencer planting trees at Seaton. Picture: Karen Bowskill.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton’s former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin

Climate campaigners plant trees at Seaton

Martha Bowskill and Hazel Spencer planting trees at Seaton. Picture: Karen Bowskill.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton, Beer and Branscombe set to welcome The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010258. Picture: Terry Ife

Elstone nets as Cranbrook beat table-toppers

Cranbrook at home to Colyton. Ref mhsp 07 20TI 8086. Picture: Terry Ife

AVR’s Chet Gillespie wins the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge

AVR's at Dalwood Three Hills Challeng. Picture: AVR

Robinson edged out in semi-final of Axe Cliff Handicap Cup

Golf club and ball

East Devon Scouts compete to become ‘masterchefs’

Colyton's team at the East Devon Scouts cooking contest who finished second. Picture: Paul Burton, Colyton Scout Leader.
Drive 24