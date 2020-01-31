Review: Colyton Theatre Group - Snow White and the Eight Dwarfs

Colyton Theatre Group's pantomime. Picture: David Gray David Gray

This was a community pantomime in every sense of the word.

The author and director is a local gentleman, the cast are all local people, and the audience too were mainly Colyton folk.

The familiar storyline was given a twist; not seven dwarfs but eight, with the eighth being a rather tall man called Lofty, looking even taller next to the seven young actors playing the dwarfs.

The Queen was confident and frightening even before the Mirror told her she was no longer the 'most beautiful in the land', at which point she became enraged. On the side of goodness was the fairy, looking and sounding quite enchanting.

The Dame, sporting a beard, had a number of costume changes into suitably over-the-top frocks and accessories which 'she' flaunted with style.

The two 'idiots' were great fun and showed lots of energy. The tall one was tidy and more serious and the shorter one rather a 'wide boy' with lots of confidence and attitude, which made for a really good contrast.

The heroine Snow White was so badly treated by the wicked Queen and yet so trusting and kind. She was awoken by a kiss from the prince in good panto tradition; it was lovely to see these two characters so charmingly played by young people.

Bertie, Snow White's friend, was played with much enthusiasm. The Huntsman was also convincing, showing his inner conflict in deciding to spare Snow White.

The many songs had been written by the author, telling the story through new lyrics set to well-known tunes. There were some very good voices and the singing was confident and most enjoyable.

The dwarfs were kept very busy throughout the panto so it was sensible to have two separate teams. It also gave more young actors a chance to experience the teamwork involved in putting together and performing a show.

The cast comprised very young, slightly older and a few much older actors with experience ranging from complete beginners to those having been on stage many times before.

This panto benefited greatly from the author's many years of stage experience. Congratulations for giving your audience an evening of traditional live entertainment.

JOYCE POMEROY