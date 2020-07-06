Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed
PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 July 2020
The ‘true’ number of cases of coronavirus in East Devon has been revealed.
The Government has revised its Covid-19 case tracker to include cases from both Pillar One and Pillar Two testing, giving a true number of positive cases of Covid-19 in local authorities during the pandemic.
Pillar 1 is swab testing in Public Health laboratories and NHS hospitals. Pillar 2 is testing in the wider population.
The new figures show there have been a total of 207 confirmed cases of coronavirus across East Devon as of July 3.
The district has had a rate of cases per 100,000 people of 143.4.
