Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 July 2020

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

The ‘true’ number of cases of coronavirus in East Devon has been revealed.

The Government has revised its Covid-19 case tracker to include cases from both Pillar One and Pillar Two testing, giving a true number of positive cases of Covid-19 in local authorities during the pandemic.

Pillar 1 is swab testing in Public Health laboratories and NHS hospitals. Pillar 2 is testing in the wider population.

The new figures show there have been a total of 207 confirmed cases of coronavirus across East Devon as of July 3.

The district has had a rate of cases per 100,000 people of 143.4.

