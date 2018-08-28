Rheumatology clinics launch at Honiton Hospital - with more taking place monthly in Axminster

Honiton Hospital.

A new rheumatology clinic has launched at Honiton Hospital - meaning patients will now be able to have treatments closer to home.

The hospital will host three appointment-only clinics each month, enabling the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) to reduce wait times.

Rheumatology clinics are already taking place in community hospitals across Devon including Crediton, Tiverton, Exmouth, Axminster and Seaton, where they have been well received.

A further two clinics per month will take place in Exmouth and Axminster.

Fred Cock, divisional director of surgical services at the RD&E, said: “We want to do more to improve the care people receive and how and where they receive it.

“We have listened to patients, GP’s and community groups that people want their care delivered out of the hospital and in local communities... We are excited to make this a reality for Rheumatology by offering new and follow up appointments.”