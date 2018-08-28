Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rheumatology clinics launch at Honiton Hospital - with more taking place monthly in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 17:03 25 January 2019

Honiton Hospital. Picture by Terry Ife. Ref mhh 0072-03-07TI

Honiton Hospital. Picture by Terry Ife. Ref mhh 0072-03-07TI

Archant

A new rheumatology clinic has launched at Honiton Hospital - meaning patients will now be able to have treatments closer to home.

The hospital will host three appointment-only clinics each month, enabling the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) to reduce wait times.

Rheumatology clinics are already taking place in community hospitals across Devon including Crediton, Tiverton, Exmouth, Axminster and Seaton, where they have been well received.

A further two clinics per month will take place in Exmouth and Axminster.

Fred Cock, divisional director of surgical services at the RD&E, said: “We want to do more to improve the care people receive and how and where they receive it.

“We have listened to patients, GP’s and community groups that people want their care delivered out of the hospital and in local communities... We are excited to make this a reality for Rheumatology by offering new and follow up appointments.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Player of the Year award for Vicki Rogers

Golf club and ball

Uplyme gardeners get tips on flower arranging

Sarah Broom with her arrangeemnts – spring (left) and winter. Picture U&LRHS

FIRST LOOK: Plans for 82-seater restaurant at Honiton garden centre

Floor plans for Combe Garden Centre's new proposed restaurant. Picture: James Trevett

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Rheumatology clinics launch at Honiton Hospital - with more taking place monthly in Axminster

Honiton Hospital. Picture by Terry Ife. Ref mhh 0072-03-07TI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists