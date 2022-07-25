Richard explores new angles in his geometric art

New work by the Ottery-based artist Richard Kaye will go on display in Lyme Regis in August.

His exhibition will be at The Malthouse Gallery at The Town Mill from Saturday, August 13 until Thursday 25.

Many of Richard’s paintings, prints and drawings feature angular architectural structures in bold colours. His 2018 exhibition, at the same gallery, included prints depicting station roofs, telegraph poles, trees, scaffolding, communication masts and cranes. It attracted a lot of interest, and brought in twice the revenue the gallery had expected.

In his latest work he has gone a step further by stretching the canvasses themselves into irregular geometric shapes.

Irregular Quadrilateral Landscape by Richard Kaye - Credit: Richard Kaye

He said: “This was by no means a simple process, and in itself threw up many challenges with stretching the canvas and then making the frames.”

Some of the more traditional paintings in the exhibition are landscapes, created from Richard’s imagination but influenced heavily by the coastline local to Lyme Regis and the surrounding area. Many depict architectural forms that go on to dominate the later works.

National Theatre in Neon Yellow by Richard Kaye - Credit: Richard Kaye

Richard has been living in Ottery St. Mary with his family for over 17 years, moving down from London to bring his two children up in Devon, close to his parents, who lived in Lyme Regis. He has a deep love of the area, having lived in both Lyme Regis and Bridport as a young man.

Prior to moving back down to Devon, he had an interesting career in music, which involved a year touring the world with the rock band Ash as their scratch DJ. During this time Richard played on the main stage at Glastonbury and appeared on Top of the Pops.

While living in Ottery he also appeared on the TV show Come Dine With Me, which he said he thoroughly enjoyed.

Richard said art has always been an important part of his life, from simply sketching a view or someone who has fallen asleep on a train, through to his recent obsession with painting and printmaking. This exhibition is focusing on his last five years, which have been some of his most productive.

The exhibition is open from 10am until 5pm every day, including Sundays.