River Cottage Kitchen now open again at out-of-town HQ

The River Cottage Kitchen & Store, formerly based in Axminster town centre, is now open again at the business’s HQ a few miles out of town.

Park Farm in Trinity Hill Road is also home to the River Cottage cookery school, dining events, farmhouse and kitchen garden.

The shop and restaurant’s former premises in Trinity Square closed in March.

River Cottage’s head of community and partnerships, Josie Pink, said: “Our new River Cottage Kitchen & Store was previously our main office and we have tried wherever possible to upcycle/recycle all the materials, fixtures and fittings from the original building.

River Cottage Kitchen - Credit: Matt Austin

“Where we have used new materials, these have been chosen for their high environmental standards.

“We also harvest the rainwater from our roof, and our adjacent windmill creates electricity to help power our building.

“Many of our team members from the River Cottage Kitchen in Axminster have moved location with us to the new venue.”

She said the River Cottage site is now a ‘foodie hub where you can stay, learn, cook, eat and, we hope, always be inspired.“

River Cottage Kitchen - Credit: Matt Austin

Visitors can drop into the Kitchen for breakfast, lunch tea and snacks, with much of the food coming from the River Cottage garden or produced by neighbouring farms. They can browse in the shop which sells River Cottage food and drink, books and local products.

The outdoor terrace with its view across the countryside - Credit: Matt Austin

The Kitchen has a large outdoor terrace where diners can enjoy the views across the valley, and dogs are welcome at the venue. Access to the farm is not permitted, because of the number of events hosted there.

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall - Credit: River Cottage

Owner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said: “For many years, we have wanted to offer more people the chance to spend time with us, dropping in to taste our amazing food, even if they are not doing a course or coming to one of our events.

“This new venue creates just that opportunity, a casual space to pop by for breakfast, lunch, drinks, tea and snacks, seven days a week.

“It's been fantastic to see this plan come to fruition, and to meet the guests who have come to enjoy it since we opened a few weeks ago. They certainly seem to be enjoying it.”

Serving up drinks at River Cottage Kitchen - Credit: Matt Austin



