Honiton's Gate to Plate back for second helpings

Honiton's Gate to Plate event is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC ©2018 Matt Round Photography

Honiton's Gate to Plate event is making a welcome return on Saturday, August 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Featuring around 50 fine food, drink and craft producers, there will also be cookery demonstrations by some of the area's top chefs and food experts who will be presenting their work in an on-street show kitchen.

River Cottage's Steven Lamb will compere some top class cookery demonstrations.

The free event, organised by East Devon District Council and supported by Honiton Town Council, will continue Honiton's long established market tradition, which dates back to the 13th Century when it was granted a Royal Charter.

Gate to Plate was first staged last year when it attracted more than 6,000 visitors - including HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

This year there will be a great variety of different food, drink and crafters lining the high street, many offering free samples to visitors.

Alongside the producers, for the first time, there will be a show kitchen with cooking demonstrations from top chefs and food experts which will be compered by the River Cottage's cookery school teacher Steven Lamb, who specialises in curing and smoking meat.

The show kitchen line-up includes local company LittlePod which specialises in high quality vanilla products and will take the first demo slot at 10.30am. They are followed at 11.30am by Paul Greenhead, an AA rosette winner who, with Beth Cowley has reopened the much loved Railway restaurant in Honiton.

At 12.30pm, it's the turn of the chefs of The Pig at Combe who will be doing a demonstration that celebrates the seasons, using only the best, freshest and most authentic produce and ingredients.

There will also be charity stalls from Allhallows Museum, Honiton, Devon Freewheelers, Force Cancer, Honiton Dementia Action Alliance and the Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

Ben Ingham, Leader of East Devon District Council, said: "The wonderful response we received from both the public and traders for last year's inaugural Gate to Plate and the numerous requests from stallholders to hold a repeat event in 2019 left us in no doubt that we needed to organise another celebration."

The event opens from 10am to 4pm and more information can be found by following a dedicated facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HonitonGatetoPlate/ on twitter @eastdevon #honitongatetoplate or by calling 01404 41719.