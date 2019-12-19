Advanced search

River in Axminster could burst its banks if rain continues, Environment Agency warns

PUBLISHED: 15:39 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 19 December 2019

The River Yarty could flood if rain continues.

Archant

Fast-flowing flood water could affect several Axminster roads if the River Yarty bursts its banks this afternoon.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued an official flood warning after forecasts showed the river to carry on rising.

Axminster is one of many towns across Devon to be lashed with heavy rain - yellow weather warnings have been imposed every day up to Saturday December 22.

An EA spokesman said: "Heavy rain falling in the East Devon area has caused the River Yarty to rise and the river is forecast to continue rising.

"River levels will be at the highest from 3pm. Riverside locations and roads between Yarcombe and Axminster, including Long Bridge, Case Bridge, Beckford Bridge and Yarty Bridge will be first to flood.

"Flood waters may be deep and fast flowing in these areas.

"Residents are strongly urged to take action now. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation."

