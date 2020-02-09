Advanced search

Riverdance's 25th anniversary spectacular to be screened in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2020

The 25th anniversary gala performance of Riverdance will be screened in Lyme Regis. Picture: Riverdance

Archant

Irish dancing will be screened at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, when the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of Riverdance takes place in March.

The Marine Theatre, in Lyme Regis, will be live-screening the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of Riverdance in March.

Filmed in the exact spot where it all began, the performance will be streamed live to the theatre on Sunday, March 8.

Bringing Riverdance to the big screen for the first time, this new 25th Anniversary special promises to immerse the audience into its music and dance.

Fans will remember that 25 years ago, a seven-minute Riverdance performance during the Eurovision interval engaged millions of people with Irish dance.

Now, a quarter of a century later, composer Bill Whelan has recorded a soundtrack to this celebratory spectacular. Producer Moya Doherty, alongside director John McColgan, have re-imagined the family favourite with innovative lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs to create a powerful reinvention.

Riverdance is celebrated the world over for its Grammy-winning music and the thrilling energy that the Irish and international dance emanate.

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show takes place on Sunday, March 8, starting at 7pm.

Tickets for under-18s advance and on the door cost £6, for adults in advance are £12 and on the door £14.50.

There is a 10 per cent discount for theatre members.

