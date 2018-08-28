Advanced search

East Devon rail travellers face more disruption

PUBLISHED: 14:47 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 21 December 2018

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

RMT Union set to take further strike action during the coming days over the guards dispute

South Western Railway has published service information for the forthcoming RMT Union’s industrial action planned for tomorrow (Saturday, December 22) and Thursday (December 27)

Rail replacement services and ticket acceptance on other bus and rail networks have been organised where possible but passengers are strongly advised to plan their travel in advance and allow extra time for journeys as services are likely to be much busier than usual.

Details of the train service for Monday, December 31, will also be uploaded to the South Western Railway website shortly - https://www.southwesternrailway.com/

