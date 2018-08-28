Helicopter crewman taken on board Lyme lifeboat

Lyme Regis lifeboat volunteers took part in a major exercise with the Coastguard helicopter yesterday (Sunday, January 20)

The 75 minute exercise began when the helicopter, from St. Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, landed on the beach and the aircraft’s winchman transferred to the lifeboat.

Senior lifeboat helm Tim Edwards said: ”This was a really valuable exercise in dealing with a casualty at sea, particularly with the winchman aboard to advise on the handling of difficult situations when performing complicated rescues involving the coastguard helicopter.”

