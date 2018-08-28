Advanced search

Helicopter crewman taken on board Lyme lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 15:01 21 January 2019

The coastguard helicopter at Lyme Regis. Picture RICHARD HOROBIN

RNLI in exercise with Coastguards

Lyme Regis lifeboat volunteers took part in a major exercise with the Coastguard helicopter yesterday (Sunday, January 20)

The 75 minute exercise began when the helicopter, from St. Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, landed on the beach and the aircraft’s winchman transferred to the lifeboat.

Senior lifeboat helm Tim Edwards said: ”This was a really valuable exercise in dealing with a casualty at sea, particularly with the winchman aboard to advise on the handling of difficult situations when performing complicated rescues involving the coastguard helicopter.”

The RNLI operates over 230 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and has more than 100 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since it was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguard have saved over 137,000 lives. The RNLI is a charity registered in England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

