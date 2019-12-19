Advanced search

Lyme lifeboat volunteers star in RNLI's Christmas film.

PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 December 2019

Lyme lifeboat volunteer Georgia Robson in a scene from the film. Picture RNLI

Lyme lifeboat volunteer Georgia Robson in a scene from the film. Picture RNLI

RNLI volunteers from Lyme Regis lifeboat station are the stars of the first Christmas film produced by the lifesaving charity.

Lyme lifeboat crew member Georgia Robson - star of the RNLI's first Christmas film. Picture Richard Horobin

Shot at the station, the heart-warming movie aims to celebrate the dedication and commitment of all its volunteer lifeboat crews who will be on call during the Christmas period.

The RNLI's festive film follows 25-year-old full-time TV production coordinator and crew member, Georgia Robson.

While preparing Christmas dinner, she is called away by her pager and races to the lifeboat station to join the rest of the crew who are preparing for the rescue.

The crew launch to search for a casualty who they thankfully find and bring back to safety.

As they prepare the lifeboat for service again, they discover a festive surprise in the station boathouse.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "Over recent years, it has become a festive tradition for charities and businesses to release promotional Christmas films and adverts.

"But instead of actors and big budgets, the RNLI has produced the film in-house, featuring the very people who will be in action over Christmas."

Star of the film Georgia, a volunteer crew member, said: "I loved being involved.

"Christmas is a time where families come together, but RNLI volunteers can be called away from their families and homes at any moment.

"I think this film beautifully highlights the 'togetherness' found within crews all around our coast."

Sharing her thoughts on the festive film, director of fundraising, media and marketing, Jayne George, said: "Our RNLI festive film shows the magic of families coming together at Christmas.

"But it also shows the reality of Christmas for some of our volunteers who will still be on call during their festive celebrations.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank our volunteers and supporters, we couldn't do it without them."

RNLI lifeboat crews in the south west are busier than ever, with a 500 per cent increase in call outs over the festive period in 2018 compared with the same period 40 years ago.

View the film at: https://rnli.org/news-and-media/2019/december/17/rnli-releases-heart-warming-christmas-film

