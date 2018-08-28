Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme lifeboat wellie dog starts a family

PUBLISHED: 10:03 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 28 December 2018

RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery with her own dog, a Jack Russell called Tiny, and the new wellie dog family. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery with her own dog, a Jack Russell called Tiny, and the new wellie dog family. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Archant

Garry proves there’s life in the old boot yet

Garry Gibbs with his original wellie dog. Picture SEB COPEGarry Gibbs with his original wellie dog. Picture SEB COPE

One of the most popular features on the Cobb harbour in Lyme Regis - a dog created from worn-out yellow lifeboat wellies - had a happy event in time for Christmas.

The solitary ‘hound’ has now become a family of three.

Its creator Garry Gibbs said: “Lots of people asked me if the one dog would have a family because he looked lonely outside the RNLI shop. So I found some more worn-out wellies and the mummy dog and the puppy are the result.”

Dozens of Boxing Day visitors to the town took photographs of the three wellie dogs, and the next development will be finding a family name for them.

RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery said: “That may have to wait until lifeboat week next year but we still have to make a decision on this important issue.”

* Garry, a member of the crew for 22 years, came up with the idea of creating the wellie dogs as a way of recycling the lifeboat station’s old wellies. “A dog seemed the obvious answer to the recycling issue,” he said..

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Changes to East Devon Hunt meets

Which Christmas character are you? Take this quiz to find out

Are you like the Grinch? Take this Christmas quiz to find out. Picture Archant.

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Couch stars as Hippos are beaten by table-topping Tigers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme lifeboat wellie dog starts a family

RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery with her own dog, a Jack Russell called Tiny, and the new wellie dog family. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Lyme lifeboat launches to help ‘kayakers in distress’

Lyme lifeboat returns to harbour with the fenders, Picture Seb Cope

Holyrood Academy hockey success at County Championships

The Holyrood Academy girls year seven team celebrate after being crowned County Champions. Picture HOLYROOD ACADEMY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists