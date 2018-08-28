Lyme lifeboat wellie dog starts a family
PUBLISHED: 10:03 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 28 December 2018
Archant
Garry proves there’s life in the old boot yet
One of the most popular features on the Cobb harbour in Lyme Regis - a dog created from worn-out yellow lifeboat wellies - had a happy event in time for Christmas.
The solitary ‘hound’ has now become a family of three.
Its creator Garry Gibbs said: “Lots of people asked me if the one dog would have a family because he looked lonely outside the RNLI shop. So I found some more worn-out wellies and the mummy dog and the puppy are the result.”
Dozens of Boxing Day visitors to the town took photographs of the three wellie dogs, and the next development will be finding a family name for them.
RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery said: “That may have to wait until lifeboat week next year but we still have to make a decision on this important issue.”
* Garry, a member of the crew for 22 years, came up with the idea of creating the wellie dogs as a way of recycling the lifeboat station’s old wellies. “A dog seemed the obvious answer to the recycling issue,” he said..
