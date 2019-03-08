Firefighters free casualty after A35 accident
PUBLISHED: 07:12 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 18 July 2019
Archant
A casualty had to be cut free from their car by firefighters after an accident on the A35 near Axminster.
Two vehicles collided on the road at Studhayes Cross at around 2.35am this morning (Thursday, July 18).
Firefighters removed the roof of the car to free the casualty, who was then left in the hands of ambulance crews.
There is no further information on their condition.
Comments have been disabled on this article.