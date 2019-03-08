Advanced search

Firefighters free casualty after A35 accident

PUBLISHED: 07:12 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 18 July 2019

A fire crew from Middlemoor tackled the blaze.

A casualty had to be cut free from their car by firefighters after an accident on the A35 near Axminster.

Two vehicles collided on the road at Studhayes Cross at around 2.35am this morning (Thursday, July 18).

Firefighters removed the roof of the car to free the casualty, who was then left in the hands of ambulance crews.

There is no further information on their condition.

