Firefighters free casualty after A35 accident

A fire crew from Middlemoor tackled the blaze. Archant

A casualty had to be cut free from their car by firefighters after an accident on the A35 near Axminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two vehicles collided on the road at Studhayes Cross at around 2.35am this morning (Thursday, July 18).

Firefighters removed the roof of the car to free the casualty, who was then left in the hands of ambulance crews.

There is no further information on their condition.