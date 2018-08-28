Historic Lyme pub has new owners

The Rock Point Inn and Cobb Gate Fish Bar in Lyme Regis. Picture Tom Wren SWNS.com © SWNS.com

Rock Point Inn is bought by a Cornish brewery

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyme's Rock Point Inn and adjoining fish bar as it has been recreated in a new town China. Picture contributed Lyme's Rock Point Inn and adjoining fish bar as it has been recreated in a new town China. Picture contributed

An historic Lyme Regis pub – made famous when it was recreated for a town in China – has new owners.

The Rock Point Inn has been bought by Cornish-based St Austell Brewery - its first acquisition in Dorset.

The company has also acquired the adjoining Cobb Gate Fish Bar.

Speaking following the deal, St Austell Brewery Property Director Adam Luck said: “We’re grateful to Gail Caddy, the previous owner of the Rock Point, for helping to make the transfer of ownership such a smooth one and we wish her every success with her next ventures.”

The Rock Point will remain closed for a number of months to allow for a complete restoration and refurbishment project to give the historic building, part of which is Grade II listed, a new lease of life.

Built towards the end of the 18th century, the pub was originally named Bank house and has been home to a glass and china emporium, a fishmongers and wine and spirit merchants before assuming its better-known role as a hotel and guest house in the early 20th century.

Previously operating under the name of the Vaults lounge, the hotel was first referred to as the Rock Point in 1927 and despite a name change to the Central Hotel in the 40s and being requisitioned for war service during WW2, reverted afterwards to the name by which it has been known to locals for over 60 years.

The adjoining fish bar has been home to confectioners, boot and shoe makers, insurance agents and cafes.

Working closely with local agencies and British listed Buildings, St Austell Brewery says it will undertake a full and sensitive restoration of the buildings and will also be working with researchers from the Lyme Regis Museum to form a more complete understanding of the exact age of the Rock Point and fish bar.

Describing the plans for the historic site Mr Luck added: “The Rock Point is such an amazing pub and a focal point of the local community. We will be talking and listening to everyone over the next few weeks to ensure we do what is right for the building taking into account its heritage and historic usage.”

Both the pub and fish bar made national news when it was discovered exact replicas of them had been built for the new Thames Town - an hour’s drive from Shanghai, China. It also has a copy of Lyme’s Cobb Arms pub - and a bronze statue of Winston Churchill.