Room for Improvement at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 09:03 14 November 2020

The lockdown period for grassroots football has given Axminster Town a chance to review and plan after a frustrating start to the season.

The Tigers opened their campaign with narrow defeats to Dartmouth and Elmore, followed by a poor display at Torrington, but looked to have turned the corner with battling wins over Crediton and Launceston. Since then, however, more narrow defeats have come and, despite a 15-0 thumping of a hapless Stoke Gabriel, Axminster are strategising a different approach when the game returns.

“The start took us by surprise, especially after a really good pre-season, because I thought we would be performing a lot better,” said Axminster boss Josh Stunell. “The defeat at Torrington was probably the worst 90 minutes I’ve seen in a decade, we were dreadful on the day and probably would have been better off just throwing the ball in the net four times and going home.

“It was a massive wake-up call for us and we showed some real resilience and quality in the Crediton game. I thought that would be the platform for us but it didn’t happen for us in the league.

“We won 4-0 at Launceston in the FA Vase and felt like our season had got started, but it hasn’t happened for us. There have been some really narrow defeats, fine margins, and the games with Torpoint and Torridgeside were particularly frustrating.

“However, we can’t keep saying that and if Plan A isn’t working, we have to look at Plan B.

“Our simple message to the lads for lockdown is to just keep fit. I’d like to think we’ll be back playing at the beginning of December but none of us can be certain.

“We get regular communication from the South-West Peninsula League and they will give us notifications on what the Government is planning for local sport.

“We’re hoping to get the lads in for a couple of training sessions before we get playing again. We are fortunate to have a young squad, naturally fit lads, and players who won’t use this period to over-indulge.”

