Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 10:15 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 15 April 2019

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin's blood pressure at the Rotary Club's free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

Archant

Rotary club holds a free screening day

More than 50 people were given a free blood pressure check at a screening day in Axminster on Thursday (April 11).

The event, at the Minster Church, was organised by the town's Rotary Club.

It was part of a nationwide initiative held annually by Rotary in conjunction with the Stroke Association.

It aims to encourage people to understand the link between high blood pressure and a stroke.

Tests at Axminster were carried out by retired local GP Dr Simon Hodges assisted by paramedic Mark Ellis and retried nurse Ruth Waterhouse.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: “We would like to thank Mark, Simon and Ruth for their support on the day. If residents of Axminster and the surrounding area would like further information on Rotary and its involvement in supporting the local community and would like to join them on a Friday for an exploratory lunch please contact Martin King on 01460 220319.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Honiton and neighbouring parishes

The plaque on the new EDDC Headquarters at Honiton. Picture Chris Carson

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Young farmers get busy making bangers

Axminster Young Farmers' Club members ready to make sausages at Complete Meats. Picture AYFC

Tributes to popular Charmouth man

The late Ray Kemp. Picture TK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Honiton and neighbouring parishes

The plaque on the new EDDC Headquarters at Honiton. Picture Chris Carson

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Young farmers get busy making bangers

Axminster Young Farmers' Club members ready to make sausages at Complete Meats. Picture AYFC

Tributes to popular Charmouth man

The late Ray Kemp. Picture TK

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

Axminster Town announce ‘as you were’ for management team going forward

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN

Honiton Skittles League - important dates

skittles generic picture

Honiton Bowls Club plays host to Devon lady president’s final act of her year in office

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Beer exit East Devon Senior Cup at semi-final stage

Beer Albion at home to Budleigh. Ref mhsp 14 19TI 1015. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists