Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin's blood pressure at the Rotary Club's free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle Archant

Rotary club holds a free screening day

More than 50 people were given a free blood pressure check at a screening day in Axminster on Thursday (April 11).

The event, at the Minster Church, was organised by the town's Rotary Club.

It was part of a nationwide initiative held annually by Rotary in conjunction with the Stroke Association.

It aims to encourage people to understand the link between high blood pressure and a stroke.

Tests at Axminster were carried out by retired local GP Dr Simon Hodges assisted by paramedic Mark Ellis and retried nurse Ruth Waterhouse.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: “We would like to thank Mark, Simon and Ruth for their support on the day. If residents of Axminster and the surrounding area would like further information on Rotary and its involvement in supporting the local community and would like to join them on a Friday for an exploratory lunch please contact Martin King on 01460 220319.”