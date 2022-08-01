News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Roundup of the Lyme Regis lifeboat week

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:59 AM August 1, 2022
lyme regis

The British Army parachute display team, the Red Devils at 2019 Lyme Regis lifeboat week. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

The RNLI’s lifeboat week is on course to have raised more than £40,000 for the Lyme Regis and Charmouth lifeboat service. 

As the week came to a close on Saturday, (July 30), the figure stood at £38,367. The money was raised through a week of community events around the town. 

lyme regis

A tombola at the Lyme Regis lifeboat week raised £6,200. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Treasurer for the Lyme Regis and Charmouth lifeboat supporters, Brian Cursley, said he expected a gross figure of about £43,000 when final receipts come in. 

lyme regis.

Some of the food cooked up by lifeboat supporters. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

The week is organised by the supporter's group and members of the lifeboat crew. 

Lyme Regis lifeboat week started on Saturday, July 23, and was officially opened by Lyme landlord Tom Littledyke who has taken two convoys of aid to Ukraine and is currently planning a third. 

lyme regis

Lyme Regis lifeboat Treasurer Brian Cursley - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Treasurer Brian Cursley said: “Considering the situation in the country at the moment and the stress on peoples’ pockets those who came to lifeboat week have been very generous. The total raised for our life-saving charity is a tribute to our visitors and residents.” 

lyme regis

Ken Lavery, chairman of the supporters group. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the supporters group said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped to produce another fantastic lifeboat week.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people injured in paragliding accident at Lyme
  2. 2 Tribute paid to 'profoundly independent' Dorothy Jahme
  3. 3 Famous face visits Memory Café garden party
  1. 4 50 year anniversary of Axminster Tools
  2. 5 Man released on bail after Dunkeswell accident
  3. 6 Closure of Axminster's last remaining bank
  4. 7 In pictures: Honiton Hot Pennies 2022
  5. 8 Devon's children need to be given best possible atart
  6. 9 Is Seaton the 'dog poo capital' of Devon?
  7. 10 Man dies following Axminster police incident

"We had some new events this year and Total Wipeout and Pirates Day were terrific. Everyone seemed to enjoy all of our 42 events and, of course, there was a wonderful display, watched by possibly thousands, by the army’s Red Devils free fall parachute team. 

“Among the many successful events was the wine, water or snack tombola which raised a stunning £6,200, the book stall with £3,000, the duck race raised £1,674 and the lifeboat crew barbecue and breakfast baps produced £1,600. The produce stall received record donations of £1,057. 

“A quite amazing coincidence in the duck race on the River Lym...the race is named after Irene Roper, a stalwart organiser of lifeboat week who sadly died during lifeboat week in 2018.” 

You can still donate to the Lyme Regis lifeboat week, via a PayPal link here - https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=aEePB9l9G_hA-6S1Hz_kwVphm0QW686pBY5X3Gb0VafwW1iiX_p9jMUHhEe_OKa9OVlbLPsJAENHyF3t

and find out more here - https://www.lymeregislifeboatweek.co.uk/


Lyme Regis News
East Devon News

Don't Miss

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with Rosemary Cannett, MP Richard Foord and Pat Perryman

Honiton’s famous lace to return to House of Commons following Speaker’s...

Dan Wilkins

person
An example of a Lightrock Power solar farm

Huge solar farm approved for farmland near Clyst Hydon

Paul Jones

person
Honiton town crier Dave Retter at Hot Pennies in 2018

Hot pennies event returns to Honiton tomorrow

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Helliers Road in Chard

Arrests after death of one-month-old baby

Paul Jones

person