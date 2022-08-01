Roundup of the Lyme Regis lifeboat week

The RNLI’s lifeboat week is on course to have raised more than £40,000 for the Lyme Regis and Charmouth lifeboat service.

As the week came to a close on Saturday, (July 30), the figure stood at £38,367. The money was raised through a week of community events around the town.

A tombola at the Lyme Regis lifeboat week raised £6,200. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Treasurer for the Lyme Regis and Charmouth lifeboat supporters, Brian Cursley, said he expected a gross figure of about £43,000 when final receipts come in.

Some of the food cooked up by lifeboat supporters. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

The week is organised by the supporter's group and members of the lifeboat crew.

Lyme Regis lifeboat week started on Saturday, July 23, and was officially opened by Lyme landlord Tom Littledyke who has taken two convoys of aid to Ukraine and is currently planning a third.

Lyme Regis lifeboat Treasurer Brian Cursley - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Treasurer Brian Cursley said: “Considering the situation in the country at the moment and the stress on peoples’ pockets those who came to lifeboat week have been very generous. The total raised for our life-saving charity is a tribute to our visitors and residents.”

Ken Lavery, chairman of the supporters group. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the supporters group said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped to produce another fantastic lifeboat week.

"We had some new events this year and Total Wipeout and Pirates Day were terrific. Everyone seemed to enjoy all of our 42 events and, of course, there was a wonderful display, watched by possibly thousands, by the army’s Red Devils free fall parachute team.

“Among the many successful events was the wine, water or snack tombola which raised a stunning £6,200, the book stall with £3,000, the duck race raised £1,674 and the lifeboat crew barbecue and breakfast baps produced £1,600. The produce stall received record donations of £1,057.

“A quite amazing coincidence in the duck race on the River Lym...the race is named after Irene Roper, a stalwart organiser of lifeboat week who sadly died during lifeboat week in 2018.”

You can still donate to the Lyme Regis lifeboat week, via a PayPal link here - https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=aEePB9l9G_hA-6S1Hz_kwVphm0QW686pBY5X3Gb0VafwW1iiX_p9jMUHhEe_OKa9OVlbLPsJAENHyF3t

and find out more here - https://www.lymeregislifeboatweek.co.uk/



