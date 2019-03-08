Advanced search

Helping disabled children learn to swim

PUBLISHED: 08:01 28 March 2019

The FitAgain inflatable course team with Andrew and Lucy (centre) with daughter Amber, aged eight, behind them Picture FitAgain

The FitAgain inflatable course team with Andrew and Lucy (centre) with daughter Amber, aged eight, behind them Picture FitAgain

East Devon couple raise funds for Water Level

An East Devon couple are raising money to help disabled children learn to swim.

Andrew and Lucy Watkinson, from Rousdon, are supporting the Level Water charity with a series of events.

The couple who run FitAgain providing personal training, exercise classes and bootcamps in the local area, recently completed the 5km obstacle course at Westpoint with 30 team members raising more than £300 for Level Water:

One of the members of the inflatable course team said: “My son and I have had a great day with FitAgain and I am all too aware of how few and far between these sort of days are now he is growing up.”

Andrew is a personal trainer and Lucy works as mental health nurse with a passion for using exercise to help patients.

They also deliver specific courses and personal training for children. It has a family friendly feel and children are encouraged to go along to the bootcamps.

To find out more visit www.fitagain co uk call 07554451347 or e mail andrew@fitagain.co.uk

