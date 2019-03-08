Seaton appoints a new town crier

Seaton's new town crier Roy Austin. Picture STC Archant

Roy Austin says he is thrilled to take on the historic role

OYEZ! Seaton has a new town crier.

Expert toastmaster and master of ceremonies Roy Austin has taken on the historic role.

Professionally trained, Roy has more than 25 years experience and has officiated at events involving The Duke of Edinburgh and The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Currently based in Berkshire, Roy is a regular visitor and jumped at the chance to apply for the post after reading about the vacancy on Facebook.

He has already made proclamations to welcome visitors from Seaton's French twin town of Thury-Harcourt and at the resort's annual Cyclefest.

Seaton mayor Kenneth Beer said: "We're very pleased to welcome Roy as our new town crier and for him to take on this traditional and historic role. It's a huge testament to Seaton to see someone from another county be so fond of our town and apply for this role.

"Roy has even added a personal touch to his outfit by hand stitching feathers with the Seaton Coat of Arms colours onto his tricorn hat."

Roy said: "I am thrilled to be taking up the role. I am looking forward to meeting more locals and enjoying the town and its independent retailers. When I am not on duty, you'll likely to find me and my wife in our motorhome or walking our five dogs."