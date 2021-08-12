News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Magnificent £7,000 for hospital children's ward

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:00 AM August 12, 2021    Updated: 7:47 PM August 12, 2021
Royal Antideluvian Order of the Buffaloes help NHS

Pictured left to right is Debbie Allen (Starfish), Brothers John Luttjebor, Dave Hutchings, Basil Herbert, Colin Levine, Les Andrews & Brian Cant. - Credit: RAOB

Ye Rattenbury Lodge of the Royal Antideluvian Order of the Buffaloes presented the NHS Wonford Hospital children's ward Starfish appeal with a cheque for £7,000  at Beer Scout Hall on Monday, July 12.
Wonford nurses Debbie Allen and Emily Ellis received the cheque from the Brothers of the Lodge. The cash was raised by staging quizzes and a large donation from the Beer Buffs secretary daughter Nicola Goldee and her boss of £5,000.

Nicola and her boss were thanked for their generosity.

The Beer Buffs have held an annual fund raising charity for the past 15 years.  All teh funding is collected by Brothers throughout the year.
This year's appeal will transport much needed medical requirements e.g. blood throughout the area.  Anyone willing to contribute should please get in touch with Basil Herbert on 07475477241.
 

Seaton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Court building exterior

Animal lovers cleared of trap sabotage claims - but they're banned from...

Jim Parker

person
Nigel Swinburne has opened Bits&Bobs in Honiton

New independent store opens in town's high street

Tim Dixon

person
Honiton Town Football Club

Football

Community support needed for Honiton Town

Tim Herbert

person
A drinker's token from the Three Tuns in Honiton

Opinion

When town's pubs made a token gesture to their regular drinkers

Margaret Lewis

Logo Icon