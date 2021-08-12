Royal Antideluvian Order of the Buffaloes help NHS

Published: 8:00 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 7:47 PM August 12, 2021

Ye Rattenbury Lodge of the Royal Antideluvian Order of the Buffaloes presented the NHS Wonford Hospital children's ward Starfish appeal with a cheque for £7,000 at Beer Scout Hall on Monday, July 12.

Wonford nurses Debbie Allen and Emily Ellis received the cheque from the Brothers of the Lodge. The cash was raised by staging quizzes and a large donation from the Beer Buffs secretary daughter Nicola Goldee and her boss of £5,000.

Nicola and her boss were thanked for their generosity.

The Beer Buffs have held an annual fund raising charity for the past 15 years. All teh funding is collected by Brothers throughout the year.

This year's appeal will transport much needed medical requirements e.g. blood throughout the area. Anyone willing to contribute should please get in touch with Basil Herbert on 07475477241.

