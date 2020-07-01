Advanced search

RSPB looking for stories of lockdown excursions in nature

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 July 2020

The RSPB wants Devon residents to share stories of their nature experiences during lockdown. Picture: Rahul Thanki (rspb-images.com)

The RSPB wants Devon residents to share stories of their nature experiences during lockdown. Picture: Rahul Thanki (rspb-images.com)

Archant

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is asking Devon residents to share how nature has helped them cope during lockdown.

The charity says 77 per cent of people in England have found that nature has been important for their general health and happiness and wants to know the opinion of everyone from nature aficionados to novice’s exploring their local area for the first time.

Between July 1 and 31, the RSPB wants Devon residents to share their stories and photos using the hashtag #MyWorldNow.

They are particularly after what people have noticed that’s different in their world, and what they have started to value more during lockdown as part of a nationwide celebration of nature.

Adam Murray, head of community empowerment at the RSPB, said: “Connecting with the natural world is more important than ever.

“Over the last few months, as we juggled work, family life and wellbeing, all from the confines of home, the natural world became a playground, a gym, a tonic, and much more besides. But while our lives have changed, the threats to nature have not gone away.

“We’d love you to share the new things you have noticed and started to appreciate more in your world – large and small.

“Whether it’s cleaner air, the wildlife in your local park or getting creative in your support of the natural world, we’d love to hear about it. We want to know what you’ve started to value during these strange times.”

Nature enthusiast, Daisy Hughes, said: “I’ve noticed that some of my nearby verges are being mown less often, meaning they’re full of ox-eye daisies, orchids, dandelions, trefoil and clovers – gorgeous, amazing for pollinators and absolute oases for insects in a heavily built-up area!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Honiton mayor welcomes lockdown restrictions easing

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Honiton mayor welcomes lockdown restrictions easing

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Kilmington parents promised full refund after school trip cancelled

Kilmington Primary School. Picture Chris Carson

RSPB looking for stories of lockdown excursions in nature

The RSPB wants Devon residents to share stories of their nature experiences during lockdown. Picture: Rahul Thanki (rspb-images.com)

Honiton gallery to reopen in July with an ambitious exhibition

Richard Long: Being in the Moment exhibition at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton

Honiton Library set to reopen on Monday

Honiton Library has introduced new safety measures as it reopens. Picture: Libraries Unlimited

Sidmouth Grandmothers Trophy success for Sheila Faulkner

Golf club and ball