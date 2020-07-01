RSPB looking for stories of lockdown excursions in nature

The RSPB wants Devon residents to share stories of their nature experiences during lockdown. Picture: Rahul Thanki (rspb-images.com) Archant

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is asking Devon residents to share how nature has helped them cope during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity says 77 per cent of people in England have found that nature has been important for their general health and happiness and wants to know the opinion of everyone from nature aficionados to novice’s exploring their local area for the first time.

Between July 1 and 31, the RSPB wants Devon residents to share their stories and photos using the hashtag #MyWorldNow.

They are particularly after what people have noticed that’s different in their world, and what they have started to value more during lockdown as part of a nationwide celebration of nature.

Adam Murray, head of community empowerment at the RSPB, said: “Connecting with the natural world is more important than ever.

“Over the last few months, as we juggled work, family life and wellbeing, all from the confines of home, the natural world became a playground, a gym, a tonic, and much more besides. But while our lives have changed, the threats to nature have not gone away.

“We’d love you to share the new things you have noticed and started to appreciate more in your world – large and small.

“Whether it’s cleaner air, the wildlife in your local park or getting creative in your support of the natural world, we’d love to hear about it. We want to know what you’ve started to value during these strange times.”

Nature enthusiast, Daisy Hughes, said: “I’ve noticed that some of my nearby verges are being mown less often, meaning they’re full of ox-eye daisies, orchids, dandelions, trefoil and clovers – gorgeous, amazing for pollinators and absolute oases for insects in a heavily built-up area!”