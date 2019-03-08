Advanced search

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

PUBLISHED: 11:05 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 26 March 2019

Suffering from extreme fur loss this eight-year-old cat has been named Isla by her rescuers. Picture RSPCA

Animal charity is keen to trace the owner of this cat that was rescued in Honiton

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCANamed Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

A cat suffering from huge fur loss has been rescued in Honiton.

The distressed feline was discovered in King Street on Sunday (March 24) by a member of the public who contacted the RSPCA.

The charity’s animal collection officer Clara Scully said: “This poor old cat was in a horrendous condition with huge fur loss all over the underside of her body.

“She is a very friendly cat and is happy in herself but has obviously had a skin condition for some time to be in this state.”

The cat - who has been named Isla by her rescuers - is thought to be around eight years old. She wasn’t microchipped so at the moment it has not been possible to trace an owner.

If you have any information please call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for RSPCA animal collection officer Clara Scully.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care visit the website: https://www.rspca.org.uk/

Comments have been disabled on this article.

