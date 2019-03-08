Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

PUBLISHED: 17:27 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 01 April 2019

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Picture: Kelly Curran

Dog-walker was shocked to see the popular area of the park strewn with waste, some of which had gone into the stream

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly CurranFly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

A fly-tipping incident in Cranbrook’s country park has shocked local residents.

Waste including cardboard packaging, polystyrene, milk cartons and a pillow was found dumped in and around the Cranny Brook, between Post Coach Way and Crimson King.

The rubbish was spotted on Monday, April 1 by dog walker Kelly Curran, who posted photos on Facebook.

In her post, she said it was ‘shameless’ fly-tipping and asked, “What is wrong with people? Our country park is beautiful and we are so lucky to have it.”

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly CurranFly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

She told the Midweek Herald: “There is polystyrene broken up everywhere and is littered all downstream along with cardboard, a soapy foam substance, lots of plastic cartons and a pillow.

“It’s a popular area with families and dog owners as it’s a lovely place to paddle and explore for little ones, or for dogs to cool down on a hot day. I am a dog walker who lives in Cranbrook so I use this area very regularly for my clients’ dogs.”

People responding to her Facebook post have expressed concern that the pieces of polystyrene could be eaten by animals, and also harm marine life.

The incident has been reported to East Devon District Council as well as Cranbrook Town Council.

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly CurranFly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Scott takes the honours in Lyme Regis March Stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard keep staying up hopes ‘alive’ after terrific win over Truro

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Expensive watch and rings stolen from Uplyme bedroom after window ‘forced open’ in high-value raid

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists