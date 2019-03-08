Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran Picture: Kelly Curran

Dog-walker was shocked to see the popular area of the park strewn with waste, some of which had gone into the stream

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

A fly-tipping incident in Cranbrook’s country park has shocked local residents.

Waste including cardboard packaging, polystyrene, milk cartons and a pillow was found dumped in and around the Cranny Brook, between Post Coach Way and Crimson King.

The rubbish was spotted on Monday, April 1 by dog walker Kelly Curran, who posted photos on Facebook.

In her post, she said it was ‘shameless’ fly-tipping and asked, “What is wrong with people? Our country park is beautiful and we are so lucky to have it.”

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

She told the Midweek Herald: “There is polystyrene broken up everywhere and is littered all downstream along with cardboard, a soapy foam substance, lots of plastic cartons and a pillow.

“It’s a popular area with families and dog owners as it’s a lovely place to paddle and explore for little ones, or for dogs to cool down on a hot day. I am a dog walker who lives in Cranbrook so I use this area very regularly for my clients’ dogs.”

People responding to her Facebook post have expressed concern that the pieces of polystyrene could be eaten by animals, and also harm marine life.

The incident has been reported to East Devon District Council as well as Cranbrook Town Council.