Axe Valley girls meet The Chiefs

Axe Valley Academy rugby girls at The Chiefs ground. Picture AVA Archant

School rugby team gets to watch Europen cup match action at Exeter

Members of Axe Valley Academy’s Under 15’s girls rugby team got a ‘Super Saturday’ experience to see Exeter Chiefs in European Champions Cup action.

They were invited to the ground to see the team take on Castre Olympique.

Said coach Tony Davies: “The girls had an amazing day touring the facilities, training with the Chiefs players and being the ‘Guard of Honour’ at the start of the match and at half time. “They also got to watch the superb contest between Exeter Chiefs and the French premiership side Castre with the home side winning 34-12.

“The day ended with the girls able to meet the players and take selfies with them!

“All in all it was an incredible day, which really inspired the girls to go further with their rugby. We hope to continue to build on their successes, including the younger years, both in this academic year and into the future.”