Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Valley girls meet The Chiefs

PUBLISHED: 18:01 16 January 2019

Axe Valley Academy rugby girls at The Chiefs ground. Picture AVA

Axe Valley Academy rugby girls at The Chiefs ground. Picture AVA

Archant

School rugby team gets to watch Europen cup match action at Exeter

Members of Axe Valley Academy’s Under 15’s girls rugby team got a ‘Super Saturday’ experience to see Exeter Chiefs in European Champions Cup action.

They were invited to the ground to see the team take on Castre Olympique.

Said coach Tony Davies: “The girls had an amazing day touring the facilities, training with the Chiefs players and being the ‘Guard of Honour’ at the start of the match and at half time. “They also got to watch the superb contest between Exeter Chiefs and the French premiership side Castre with the home side winning 34-12.

“The day ended with the girls able to meet the players and take selfies with them!

“All in all it was an incredible day, which really inspired the girls to go further with their rugby. We hope to continue to build on their successes, including the younger years, both in this academic year and into the future.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police

Most Read

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

#includeImage($article, 225)

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton mayor defends himself over email threatening to sue colleagues for ‘adult content’ allegations

Honiton’s mayor has defended the contents of a fiery email he sent to his colleagues.

Hotel backs Lyme youth club

High speed action at The Hub Youth Club. Picture Diane Earle

Axe Valley girls meet The Chiefs

Axe Valley Academy rugby girls at The Chiefs ground. Picture AVA

Pinder nets stunning goal as Axminster Town win away

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff bowmaker success for Bill Polley, Terry Jessup and Steve Gibson

Axe Cliff’s new captain Mick Swann (centre) with Bill Polley (left) and Steve Gibson who, together with Terry Jessup (not present when the photo was taken) after their Bowmake competition win. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists