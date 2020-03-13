Biff's Battle runners get Grizzly

Biff's Battle runners in the Grizzly Picture: Kathryn Voysey

Four plucky endurance runners took to the steep hills of the East Devon coastline as part of the gruelling Grizzly race on March 8, to help raise funds for a children's cancer charity.

Young volunteers on the Biff's Battle cake sale stand Picture: Kathryn Voysey

The four participants ran for Biff's Battle, a charitable fund created by the Voysey family from Colyton. It was formed to honour their toddler daughter Elizabeth who sadly lost her battle with cancer.

East Devon runners Chelsey Durrant and Hayley Potter tackled the slightly shorter nine-mile version of the notoriously challenging race, whilst Alix Renshaw and Faye Hawkins completed the full undulating course, from Seaton onto Beer and then Branscombe, and back again!

Whilst the super-fit foursome tested their stamina, a 'Biff's Battle' cake sale took place near the finish line in Seaton. Yummy treats were sold and made £332. This sum was added to the runners' fundraising efforts, giving a grand total of more than £1,300.

The money will help five other local families who find themselves in the same situation as the Voysey's.

Biff's Battle cake sale Picture: Kathryn Voysey

To read more visit: www.gkcct.org/biffs-battle