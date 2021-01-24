Runners take on 1,000km challenge in memory of Evelyn Tratt

Published: 7:00 AM January 24, 2021

The team of six, including her son in law and friends of her daughter, have set themselves the challenge of running 1,000 kilometres - Credit: Elizabeth Karfoot

In honour of ‘much-loved’ Axminster district nurse Evelyn Tratt, a team of six local runners will be taking on a mammoth 1,000 kilometre running challenge to raise money for Hospiscare.

Evelyn Tratt was a much-loved district nurse in Axminster for many years and a fundraiser for the Hopiscare charity.

She sadly passed away in October and benefited from the wonderful support and care from the Hospiscare team and Hospiscare at home team.

A team of six, including her son in law and friends of her daughter, have set themselves the challenge of running 1,000 kilometres in January, to try to give something back to Hospiscare.

That is the equivalent of running 24 marathons, or further than travelling from Axminster to Germany.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the cold, rain and darkness of January, and social distancing meaning they have to run on their own, the team are well on track to hit their target and have already raised over £1,600.

If you would like to donate please visit: www.justgiving.com/team/pheidippidesWGC or contact Evelyn’s daughter, Elizabeth Karfoot, via liztratt@hotmail.com.

Evelyn’s family would like to thank the hard work and dedication of the runners in attempting such a challenge and raising so much for this amazing charity that helped Evelyn so much

Martin Stokke from Hospiscare said: “When I heard Team Pheidippides were taking on the 1,000km challenge in memory of Evelyn Tratt, I was in awe. 1,000km is quite something! The original Pheidippides was said to have run all the way from Marathon to Athens – inspiring the modern marathon race.

“It’s definitely no easy feat and we couldn’t be more grateful to Team Pheidippides for taking on this challenge to raise vital funds for Hospiscare.

“With our shops closed once more due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fundraising becoming increasingly difficult, their efforts are hugely important to the charity, our patients and their families.”

Hospiscare has been supporting people with a life-limiting illness for almost 40 years. It has expanded its coverage area over that time and now covers Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

If you’ve been diagnosed with any type of terminal illness, Hospiscare’s expert doctors and nurses are there to help. Hospiscare’s services include support at home, a specialist palliative care ward, day hospices and end-of-life care.