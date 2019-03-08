Running with a paw-pose: Cat charity volunteer sets sights on new hub by taking on 10km run

Branch co-ordinator Bob Carter - who is taking part in the Martock 10km race in June. Picture: Cat's Protection Archant

A man in his sixties will test his endurance when he runs a 10km road race to raise money for the Honiton branch of Cat's Protection.

Bob Carter, who is taking part in the Martock 10km race on Sunday, June 16, wants to raise the money to help the branch open a new 'hub' which will replace the charity's shop and office, which closed earlier this year.

Mr Carter said: "I wanted to get a bit fitter and my fitness trainer, Amanda Gowler from Leisure East Devon, suggested I might like to give running a go. In September I ran Seaton Parkrun for the first time - this was my first 5km run. I quite enjoyed it and have done a few of these now - and also volunteered at these events as a marshal. The idea then came to me that I could do a sponsored run for Cats Protection's Honiton Branch as we desperately need to raise more funds.

"Five kilometres didn't seem enough of a challenge, so I decided to try a 10km race - which will be the first time I've run this distance in my life!"