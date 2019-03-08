Advanced search

Anglers net £3,000 for Lyme lifeboat volunteers

PUBLISHED: 07:01 28 August 2019

RNLI volunteers and, standing in the lifeboat, representatives of Seaton Sea Angling Club, including chairman John Wallington (fat left) and Nathan Cox (third from left). Picture: Richard Horobin

Members of Seaton Sea Angling Club have presented a cheque for £3,000 to the volunteers of the RNLI in Lyme Regis.

The money for the lifeboat charity was raised during a number of recent events which included the annual barbecue.

The total also included a large sum of money raised in memory of Chris Cox, whose son Nathan is a member of the club.

The volunteers of the RNLI provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.

The RNLI operates more than 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,200 lives.

