Salesman’s van is sound system on wheels

Picture Nigel Heath Archant

Double-glazing salesman John Capon's 'wheels' are alive - with the sound of music.

The Otter Windows senior operative has equipped his vehicle with a sophisticated sound system - which he provides to local originations attending fundraising events.

His amazing story began with a good deed done for the Honiton Twirlstars majorettes who asked to borrow his van to tow their sound system through the streets during the town's annual carnival.

"But alas their little system was simply drowned out by all the other carnival noise," said Mr Capon.

"So I thought to myself that I could do much better than that."

What the majorettes did not know was that Mr Capon was, in his own words, 'a music nut' and had been fascinated by music and sound systems since he was a teenager growing up in Exeter.

So he installed a state-of-the-art sound system in his van to ensure that the young majorette dancers would never be drowned out again.

That was a decade ago and since then Mr Capon has toured the county providing music for carnivals, fetes and other fun community events, raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

He recently provided all the music for the Rotary Club's Otter Valley Charity Bike Ride.

He said: "After that first Honiton Carnival event, word seemed to get around and I was asked to lay on some sound from my van and to make public address announcements for other local events and it just snowballed from there."

But that was by no means the end of his musical roadshow story because, having provided the music, enterprising Mr Capon turned his attention to adding spot and flashing lighting and then to hiring marquees to provide laser light shows.

"The laser show idea came later and was sort of a natural progression but before I could go down that road I had to become a qualified operator," he explained.