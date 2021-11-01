Rail services in Devon disrupted after Salisbury train crash
- Credit: PA
A train on its way to Honiton was involved in a crash near Salisbury yesterday evening.
It is reported that at around 18.45, the 17:08 Great Western Railway Service from Portsmouth to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after hitting something on the track. Shortly afterwards, the 17:20 South Western Railway train from Waterloo to Honiton crashed into it after a signal failure.
The railway remains closed today (Monday, November 1) affecting SWR trains between Exeter and Basingstoke and GWR trains between Westbury and Portsmouth as investigations into the accident continue.
Around 100 people were on board the two trains at the time of the crash. Several people were injured, but no one was killed. The driver of the Honiton-bound train was trapped in the cab, but was freed by emergency services.
The train was scheduled to terminate at Honiton station and a rail replacement service was in place getting to Exeter St Davids after engineering works closed the line.
Disruption to the Yeovil Junction line, passing through Axminster and Honiton to London Waterloo is expected until Thursday, November 4. A two hourly service is currently in operation, and a rail replacement service or transferable tickets are available to get around the collision.
