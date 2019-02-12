Axminster woman is a Martial Arts Master

Sally Legg receives her certificate from Hapkido Grand Master Nial Adams (left) and Master Martin Downton. Picture contributed Archant

Sally Legg, 55, is the first woman in the country to achieve the Hapkido ranking

Sally Legg practicing Hapkido at Golden Cap. Picture supplied Sally Legg practicing Hapkido at Golden Cap. Picture supplied

An Axminster woman has become the country’s first female Hapkido Martial Arts Master.

Sally Legg, aged 55, attained her 4th Dan in the Korean self-defence system following a two hour non-stop grading session at Norwich.

During the gruelling examination she demonstrated more than 200 techniques, which involved the use joint locks, throws, kicks, strikes and other combinations.

Nial Adams, grandmaster and examiner at International Hapkido HQ Norwich, said Sally’s grading performance was excellent.

He said: “She’s a shining example to others of what real dedication in the Martial Arts is all about.”

Sally has her own practice at her home in Axminster specialising in the use of other Eastern philosophies, which include a Thai therapy practitioner, a Reiki Master and Advanced Theta practitioner.

Sally has been training with International Hapkido, Bridport, since 1990.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone in the club for all their help and wonderful support. It has been lovely to share the journey with so many lovely people over the years.

“I would like to give my most heartfelt thanks to my black belt Dan training partners over for years and to Master Martin Downton for his incredible patience, guidance, skill and wealth of knowledge in helping me achieve this grade.

“For this I am both humbled and honoured to have worked and will continue to work with him. It has been an inspirational journey that others can have too making lifelong companions having a laugh and learning an art that has provided exercise for both mind and body.”

Anyone aged 16 or over who would like to learn more about Hapkido can train with the group between 7.30pm and 9.30pm Tuesdays and Fridays at the Royal British Legion Hall, Victoria Grove, Bridport.

To find out more search for the group on Facebook International Hapkido Bridport or follow the link via Dojo locator to make contact: www.dojos.co.ukInternationalHapkidoBridport

* Hapkido is not a sport or submission style of MMA fighting, but a martial art that uses kicks, punches , strikes, joint locking and pressure point techniques to overwhelm the opponent to finish any confrontation quickly.