East Devon chef in TV's Great British Menu challenge

Sam during his appearance on the Great British Menu - Credit: BBC

An East Devon chef is taking part in a TV challenge that could see him cooking for a spectacular banquet.

Sam Lomas has been selected to compete in this year's series of BBC Two show, Great British Menu.

The competition, presented by Andi Oliver, sees chefs from across Britain compete to win one of their dishes a place on the menu, at a grand banquet to celebrate 100 years of British broadcasting.

Sam is head chef at Glebe House Devon, a restaurant an award-winning guest house in Southleigh, near Colyton.

However, in the competition, Sam is representing his home region of the North West, as he is from Macclesfield.

"It’s a real privilege to be a competitor in this series of Great British Menu," said Sam, 26.

"This show was an inspiration for me growing up and is one of the reasons I became a chef in the first place."

Aged 18, Sam won a competition to become an apprentice at River Cottage, with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, where his love for sustainable practices, foraging and seasonal cooking developed.

Sam with his fellow chefs on Great British Menu - Credit: BBC

"It's an honour to be representing the North West in the competition, it'll always be home," he went on.

"But Devon and the South West is where I learned to cook and is a constant inspiration to me.

"The variety of amazing producers, chefs and restaurants is great, it feels like a real community."

Series 17 sees a new judging line-up of Michelin-starred, GBM double banquet winner, Tom Kerridge; restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and food podcast presenter, Ed Gamble.

This series of Great British Menu, the 17th, got underway on February 1.

The North West heat, featuring Sam's efforts, will get underway on February 8 at 8pm on BBC Two.

Sam is head chef at Glebe House Devon, near Colyton - Credit: BBC



