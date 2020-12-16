Santa to visit Honiton for three more nights

Published: 4:35 PM December 16, 2020

After a Christmas tradition of 40 years, Honiton and District Round Table has not allowed the pandemic to prevent its Christmas float visiting the Honiton community over the coming weeks.

The familiar festive songs, leaping reindeer, bearded Father Christmas and feast of bright lights herald the beginning of Christmas for many families within our community.

Santa will be taking to the streets of Honiton on December 16, 20 and 24, full route details can be found on the organisation’s Facebook page,

After a very challenging year for many, the round table is delighted to be able to traverse the streets to wish everyone a very merry Christmas, while also taking the necessary Covid-19 precautions.

Unfortunately, this does mean that to maintain social distancing, Santa will be unable to make any stops.

Santa cannot take cash donations this year, but if you would still like to help, the round table will be pleased to accept donations via its Just Giving page, details of which can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

The money raised will go towards the round table’s regular projects, such as supplying life-changing equipment for people with mobility issues, supporting the local foodbank, Hospiscare, schools, COVID-19 support groups and many other worthy causes.

Honiton and District Round Table’s Alistair Britchford said: “We have been unable to promote the Round Table and explain how this hard-working local group is part of a truly excellent, charitable, worldwide organisation.

“We are in real need of increasing our members in Honiton and the wider community. The movement is primarily for gents between the ages of 18 and 45 who want to #DOMORE for the local community.

“We normally meet every other Wednesday, so do drop us a message via our Facebook page if you would like to get involved.”

Finally, a message from the round table’s oldest member, Father Christmas, who said: “Ho! Ho! Ho Everyone! My elves have been extremely busy preparing the sleigh for the long journey ahead.

“Thank you all for your lovely support in cheering me on my way. It is so warming to see you being happy and excited. Keep safe and well and I hope you and your family have a wonderful, magical Christmas.”