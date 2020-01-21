Advanced search

Saxophonist Derek Nash to play in Dalwood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 January 2020

Derek Nash. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Saxophonist Derek Nash will be playing in Dalwood this February.

The Tuckers Jazz Club will be welcoming Derek Nash and The Martin Dale Quartet as its next guest for its regular musical session.

Saxophonist Derek Nash is at the forefront of the British jazz movement.

He's been a member of the Jools Holland R&B Orchestra since 2004 and Ronnie Scott's Blues Explosion.

Organisers of the gig, which will be taking place at Tuckers Arms, in Dalwood, said they will expecting an explosion of sound when he teams up with the South West's leading saxophonist Martin Dale.

The gig will also feature Gavin Martin on keyboard, Dennis Harris on drums and Kevin Sanders on bass.

A spokesman for the event said: "It promises to be an energetic and exciting evening of jazz."

The venue has been developing a reputation for getting some well-known stars of the jazz scene to perform in Dalwood.

Tickets for the event, on Saturday, February 1, at 8pm, cost £10.

For more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk or call 01404 831280, or 07999 553477.

Drive 24