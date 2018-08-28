Axe Valley students recycle their plastic pens

Students with pen recycling boxes - Poppy Tooze, Jessie Holmes and Olive Fitzgerald. Picture AVA Archant

Axminster school joins the Bic and Terracyle campaign

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students at Axe Valley Academy have set up a pen recycling centre in their latest initiative to reduce plastic waste.

The Axminster school has joined the “writing instruments recycling programme” sponsored by Bic and Terracyle.

As well as collecting from fellow pupils and family members, the students are encouraging local residents, businesses and community groups to get involved as well.

They have been making collection tubs out of recycled paper with all the details about the initiative printed on the sides.

Any group or business that would like one for their office can collect one from reception.

Collected pens can also be dropped off there during opening times - 8.30am to 3.30pm, term time.

So far, the students have collected more than 16 kg of pens and they’ve just dispatched their first consignment to be recycled.

Teacher Mary Cleare, who has galvanised the pupils into action, said: “Our students have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into the challenge of improving matters for the environment and their achievement so far is commendable.”

A student member of the group said: “We really need to reduce the amount of plastic we use and recycle more of the waste plastic we produce.

“We started this campaign to raise awareness around plastic and to help protect the environment and wildlife.”

The pen recycling campaign has been so successful that students have also made Axe Valley Academy a collection point for the Walker’s crisp packet recycling scheme. Any make of crisp packet is accepted and, when there is enough, the students will send them to Walker’s for processing. For further information about pen collection boxes or crisp packet recycling e-mail recycling@axevalley.devon.sch.uk