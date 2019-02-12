Axminster lawyers help Dementia Friends

Scott Rowe’s Kevin Bull and Carol Hawley (left) with Cindy Furse and Shiobhan Pickering of Dementia Friendly Axminster. Picture Scott Rowe. Archant

Scott Rowe solicitors raise £860 through its annual Christmas draw

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster solicitors Scott Rowe held a draw at Christmas and raised £860 for the Dementia Friendly Axminster team

Last week Kevin Bull, director, and Carol Hawley, the head of the private client department, who is also a Dementia Friend, handed over the cheque to Shiobhan Pickering, the group’s chairman, and member and Cindy Furse.

They said the funds will be used towards raising awareness of dementia and making a positive difference to people and their families living with dementia within the local community.

Dementia Friendly Axminster plans to use the Scott Rowe money specifically to hire the dementia bus, which gives people the opportunity to experience what life is like for those living with the memory loss condition.

A spokesman for Scott Rowe thanked everyone who participated in the draw, those who donated prizes, bought tickets, and helped them to raise so much money for such a worthy cause.