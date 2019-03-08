Scouts commended for cleaning Honiton's war memorial

Cleaning up the war memorial. Picture: Colin Hattle-Spence Archant

Honiton's young scouts have been praised for cleaning up the town's war memorial for another year.

Councillor Colin Hattle-Spence accompanied the youngsters as they carried out their cleaning duties.

The clean is an annual tradition for the scouts.

Mr Hattle-Spence said: "As a councillor for Honiton Town Council St Paul's Ward, I would like to commend the scout group for their hard work on scrubbing and cleaning the war memorial outside St Paul's Church in the High Street on Wednesday evening.

"Not only did they carry out sterling work but did so with great enthusiastic community spirit.

"They are a credit to the next generation."