National Theatre Live screening of original Fleabag play in Lyme Regis

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag. Picture: Supplied by National Theatre Live : Supplied by National Theatre Live

A screening of the award-winning one-woman show that inspired the BBC hit TV series Fleabag takes place at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, on Thursday, November 21.

Phoebe-Waller Bridge first performed her no-holds-barred play, about a young woman living in London, at the Edinburgh Festival in 2013.

It was adapted for two BBC seasons which attracted rave reviews, being hailed as groundbreaking and brilliant.

After the end of the second and last series, earlier this year, Waller-Bridge returned to the stage for 30 performances of the original play, all of which sold out, and one of which was recorded for cinema screenings.

Most of the plot points from the first series come from the 67-minute play, but it also contains characters that do not appear in the TV series.

Tickets are £11 in advance or £13.50 on the door. Advance and door tickets for under 18s are £5.Members of the theatre get a 10 per cent discount.The theatre bar opens at 6pm and the screening starts at 7.30pm.