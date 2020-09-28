Harbour Voices sing for Lyme Regis RNLI

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

A group of Lyme Regis sea shanty singers have presented a cheque for £850 to the volunteers at the town’s RNLI lifeboat station.

The donation was raised during performances by the 20 strong group known as Harbour Voices who specialised in songs of the sea.

The group was recently disbanded and re-formed as Lyme Bay Moonrakers.

Treasurer of the singing group Steve Coles, who presented the cheque to lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks, said: “We had a vote to decide who should get the donation and the RNLI came out on top by a long way.”

Lyme Bay Moonrakers have already agreed to perform at the Blessing of the Boats annual service at Lyme Regis lifeboat station on May 9 next year.

Anyone interested in joining the singers should contact carmel@coastalgroup.uk

* Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,700 lives.