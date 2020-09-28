Advanced search

Harbour Voices sing for Lyme Regis RNLI

PUBLISHED: 11:55 29 September 2020

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station. Picture Richard Horobin

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station. Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

A group of Lyme Regis sea shanty singers have presented a cheque for £850 to the volunteers at the town’s RNLI lifeboat station.

The donation was raised during performances by the 20 strong group known as Harbour Voices who specialised in songs of the sea.

The group was recently disbanded and re-formed as Lyme Bay Moonrakers.

Treasurer of the singing group Steve Coles, who presented the cheque to lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks, said: “We had a vote to decide who should get the donation and the RNLI came out on top by a long way.”

Lyme Bay Moonrakers have already agreed to perform at the Blessing of the Boats annual service at Lyme Regis lifeboat station on May 9 next year.

Anyone interested in joining the singers should contact carmel@coastalgroup.uk

* Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,700 lives.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Harbour Voices sing for Lyme Regis RNLI

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station. Picture Richard Horobin

Tigers edged out at Torpoint as the games come thick and fast ahead of FA Vase test

Axminster Town player Reece McCabe in action. Picture; SRAHA MCCABE

Lyme Regis ladies’ club championship success for Melissa McMahon

(Left to right) Marina Cave, Melissa McMahon and Jean Jolley who all featured in the prizes at the Lyme Regis ladies’ 36-hole championship. Picture: LRGC

Wilkinson sparkles as Cranbrook net six against Pinhoe

Football on pitch

Burke strikes late on to see Millwey Rise Reserves to win over Otters