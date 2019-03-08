Advanced search

Sea What's There in Lyme Regis - four inspirational speakers signed up!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 October 2019

Sea What�s There in Lyme Regis. Picture: Nick Davies

Sea What�s There in Lyme Regis. Picture: Nick Davies

NICKDAVIS

The second Sea What's There in Lyme Regis has lined up several speakers about how we treat our oceans.

The event takes place at The Marine on Wednesday, October 9, at 7pm, and has attracted some really inspirational people who are turning the tide on the way we treat our oceans.

Through film, talks, facts, and discussion, they will share how they have observed, recorded, advised, and broadcast the effects of plastic, climate change, over-fishing and pollution on our seas.

Organiser Karen Durham-Diggins said: "Last year was such a success we were asked to put on another. There's a wealth of sea-life and wonders on our doorstep, and people really want to know more and how we can help preserve it for future generations."

Tom 'The BlowFish' Hird, a Marine Conservation Society Ocean Ambassador, marine biologist, broadcaster, author and science communicator, will be one of the speakers.

Tom has appeared as 'The Blowfish' on CBBC, ITV, BBC, CITV and Channel 4 as Sunday Brunch's resident wildlife expert. He's presented two series of BBC Worldwide's production 'Fishing Impossible'.

Tom also holds the dubious honour of being the first person ever to play live music to sharks in both the UK and Africa!

Tom is joined by much loved speaker William Thomson who spoke at last year's event.

William is an explorer, paddle boarder, graphic artist, mapmaker, and author of The Book of Tides, The World of Tides, Social media Tidal and has featured in The Daily Telegraph, is a regular contributor to Coast Magazine and has appeared on the BBC.

Anne Baker, educator and ocean advocate fired some imaginations last year as she has taken part in several eXXpeditions gaining first-hand observation of the significant challenge of ocean plastic pollution. She's back sharing her findings of her recent eXXpedition sail around Greenland.

Dr Adam Rees is a research officer for the Blue Marine Foundation. Dr Rees's PhD focussed on the ecological impacts associated with crustacean potting, in a Marine Protected Area in Lyme Bay Reserve and will be giving an update on how work here has progressed.

Sea What's There is a One Girl Production in partnership with Plastic Free Lyme Regis and tickets are available in person from Lyme Regis and Bridport Tourist Information centres and over the phone on 01297 442138.

The prices are as follows:

Adults advance - £10

Adults on the door - £12

Children and students advance - £5

Children and students on the door - £6

You can also buy tickets at www.marinetheatre.com, where a booking fee may apply.

